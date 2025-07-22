(NPR) – While her doctors and insurance company saved her life, they showed little interest in saving her voice, she said. So she set out on her own to research and identify the artificial intelligence company that could. It used the recordings Sotinsky banked of her natural voice to build an exact replica now stored in an app on her phone, allowing her to type and speak once again with a full range of sentiment and sarcasm.

“She got her sass back,” said Sotinsky’s daughter, Ela Fuentevilla, 23. “When we heard her AI voice, we all cried, my sister, my dad and I. It’s crazy similar.” (Read More)