Perspective: It’s time to hold the line against the culture of death

(Desert News) – Behind the veneer of “freedom of choice,” there is an ideology that distinguishes those “worthy of life” from those whose lives allegedly “aren’t worth living.” Whether it is communicated explicitly or only hinted at, the elderly and suffering are being encouraged to think of themselves as burdens — on society, on caregivers, on their families. The suggestion, sometimes subtle and sometimes anything but subtle, is that voluntarily accepting a lethal injection or poisonous cocktail constitutes a “dignified” way to end a life. (Read More)