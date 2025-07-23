“You Could Throw Out the Results of All These Papers”

(The Atlantic) – Researchers in the field have long criticized the Geiers’ methodology as sloppy, and noted that their conclusions are at odds with those of numerous higher-quality studies. Since March, when The Washington Post reported that David Geier had been brought into the Department of Health and Human Services, his and his father’s work has come under renewed scrutiny. One scientist found that several of their papers—based on information from the very CDC database that Kennedy has tasked Geier with investigating—contain a statistical error so fundamental that it casts doubt on Geier’s abilities and intentions in assessing data. That scientist and another I spoke with couldn’t believe that some of Geier’s work had ever been published in the first place. (Read More)