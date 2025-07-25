Surrogates more likely to be diagnosed with mental illness, study finds

(Medical Xpress) – People who are gestational carriers (or “surrogates”) appear more likely to be diagnosed with a new mental illness during and after pregnancy, according to new research from ICES, McGill University, and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Center.

As the number of births by surrogacy increases, this is the first large study using Ontario-based health data to explore the mental health challenges faced by some surrogates. (Read More)