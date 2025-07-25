NH is the first state to require doctors to follow patients’ wishes on sterilization

(NHPR) – The new law specifically addresses people with medical conditions who want to get sterilized for their reproductive health.

New Hampshire is the first state to legally require doctors and medical staff to follow a patient’s desires to seek sterilization, especially if it’s the result of a medically necessary operation.

The new law, signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte earlier this month, specifically addresses people with medical conditions who want to get sterilized for their reproductive health. (Read More)