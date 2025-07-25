The Ghost in the Therapy Room

(New York Times) – Therapists are cautious about sharing personal information. When they fall ill or die unexpectedly, the shock can be shattering.

Ethics guidelines require psychologists to make preparations in case they become incapacitated or die, appointing an executor to break the news to their patients and find them new care.

But it is a chore that many of them push aside, and none of the major professional associations monitor compliance. Lynn Bufka, head of practice for the American Psychological Association, said she had no idea what percentage of members had a plan in place.