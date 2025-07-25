Scientists are developing artificial blood that could save lives in emergencies

(NPR) – Doctor’s team makes synthetic blood from hemoglobin, the protein that nourishes the body with oxygen. The researchers extract hemoglobin from expired blood and enclose the protein in a bubble of fat, essentially creating artificial red blood cells.

The protective bubble is the innovation that Doctor thinks will solve the safety problems caused by other attempts at making synthetic blood. These other efforts also used hemoglobin, but exposed hemoglobin can be toxic to organs, he says. (Read More)