The High-Schoolers Who Just Beat the World’s Smartest AI Models

(Wall Street Journal) – Google DeepMind and OpenAI won gold medals at the math Olympics—but these American teenagers still got higher scores. Will this be the last time humans outperform AI?

The famously grueling IMO exam is held over two days and gives students three increasingly difficult problems a day and more than four hours to solve them. The questions span algebra, geometry, number theory and combinatorics—and you can forget about answering them if you’re not a math whiz. You’ll give your brain a workout just trying to understand them.

Because those problems are both complex and unconventional, the annual math test has become a useful benchmark for measuring AI progress from one year to the next. In this age of rapid development, the leading research labs dreamed of a day their systems would be powerful enough to meet the standard for an IMO gold medal, which became the AI equivalent of a four-minute mile.

But nobody knew when they would reach that milestone or if they ever would—until now. (Read More)