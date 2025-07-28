(NPR) – A stockpile of family planning products — including IUDs, implants and pills — worth $9.7 million has been stuck at a warehouse in Belgium since the administration dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and froze foreign aid earlier this year, according to statements from multiple humanitarian groups and U.S. lawmakers.

The products’ expiration dates range from 2027 to 2031, according to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF) and the reproductive health care nonprofit MSI United States.

The contraceptives were intended for girls and women in low-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. But instead of going to crisis zones and refugee camps, they will be incinerated in Europe. (Read More)