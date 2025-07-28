(New York Times) – The conglomerate was viewed as one of the most successful companies in America, but patients are enraged and investors have lost faith in its business model.

UnitedHealth Group emerged as a health care colossus over the past decade and a half, earning one of the highest stock market values in the nation. But in the last two years, it has been hit with just about every misfortune that can befall a company:

A gargantuan cyberattack. Federal investigations, including a criminal inquiry into one of its most important businesses. The killing of a top executive. A public relations crisis. Disappointing profits. A plummeting stock price.