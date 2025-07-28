Man sues over girlfriend’s abortion in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit

(Washington Post) – The first-of-its-kind wrongful-death lawsuit tests the laws blue states passed to protect abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Texas man whose girlfriend used abortion pills to end her pregnancy is suing a California doctor who allegedly mailed her the medication in what appears to be a first-of-its-kind wrongful-death lawsuit — and a fresh test of federal and state abortion laws.

The complaint, filed in a Texas federal court, accuses the doctor of violating state law that prohibits performing or facilitating an abortion, including by distributing pills. But California, where the physician is based, has a “shield” law explicitly protecting providers who mail abortion pills, including to states where the procedure is banned. (Read More)