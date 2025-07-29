After the Biggest Doping Bust in Years, What’s Next?

(Outside Online) – Now that the fastest marathoner in history, Ruth Chepngetich, has been caught, is it time give up and let athletes dope?

To be a sports fan in the modern era is to be at least somewhat numb to the steady drip of doping positives. Occasionally, though, a bust is so big that it changes the trajectory of the sport. Ben Johnson’s positive test in 1988 almost crushed track and field for a decade. The BALCO scandal, which in the early 2000s implicated big names like Marion Jones and Barry Bonds, brought anti-doping to pro sports leagues. Lance Armstrong’s demise coincided with the introduction of the “biological passport,” which many observers believe has helped rein in the most flagrant forms of doping.

Now we have Ruth Chepngetich. The 30-year-old Kenyan demolished the marathon world record last fall in Chicago, her time of 2:09:56 making her the first woman under the 2:10 barrier… and the 2:11 barrier. Only two other women have even broken 2:14. It was a historic, epoch-defining performance—and, as I wrote at the time, so improbable that it prompted a highly unusual storm of skepticism from commentators.