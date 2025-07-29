(NPR) – Chubb is a community organizer in a state with some of the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality in the country. She says a birth center is badly needed here — Augusta, Ga., is surrounded by maternal health care deserts, where pregnancy care can be difficult to find and few alternatives exist outside of hospitals.

Her vision is for a freestanding clinic that employs mostly midwives and works in partnership with obstetricians.

But despite widespread community support and even offers of investment, Chubb has encountered obstacle after obstacle to her mission to offer more safe birth options for women.