(Ars Technica) – “This step is necessary to prove I’m not a bot,” wrote the bot as it passed an anti-AI screening step.

Maybe they should change the button to say, “I am a robot”?

On Friday, OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Agent, which can perform multistep tasks for users, proved it can pass through one of the Internet’s most common security checkpoints by clicking Cloudflare’s anti-bot verification—the same checkbox that’s supposed to keep automated programs like itself at bay. (Read More)