Jamie Lee Curtis slams plastic surgery industry as ‘genocide of women’

(USA Today) – Jamie Lee Curtis is stirring controversy with her latest comments on plastic surgery.

The “Freakier Friday” actress, 66, a longtime critic of cosmetic surgery, doubled down on her distaste in a new interview, likening it to genocide.

“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” Curtis told The Guardian in an interview published July 26. (Read More)