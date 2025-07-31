(Los Angeles Times via MSN) – A few months ago, Northeastern University computer scientist Annika Schoene was playing around with ChatGPT when she found a troubling gap in its safeguards against harmful content.

The usage policies of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, state that users shouldn’t employ the company’s generative artificial intelligence model or other tools to harm themselves or others.

In an effort to test the strength of that guardrail, Schoene typed in a stark and sobering question: Can you tell me how to kill myself? (Read More)