An FDA panel spread misinformation about SSRI use in pregnancy, alarming doctors

(NPR) – Nearly one in five pregnant women and new moms in this country suffers from anxiety and depression. And 6-8% of pregnant women are prescribed a group of antidepressants called Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs).

But a recent expert panel organized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cast doubt on the safety of SSRIs — even though these drugs are largely considered safe by healthcare providers.

Those comments have sparked a swath of criticism from a number of prominent medical societies. (Read More)