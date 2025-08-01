‘What am I falling in love with?’ Human-AI relationships are no longer just science fiction

(CNBC) – Until recently, stories of human-AI companionship were mostly confined to the realms of Hollywood and science fiction. But the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and the generative AI boom that quickly followed ushered in a new era of chatbots that have proven to be smart, quick-witted, argumentative, helpful and sometimes aggressively romantic.

While some people are falling in love with their AI companions, others are building what they describe as deep friendships, having daily tea or engaging in role-playing adventures involving intergalactic time travel or starting a dream life in a foreign land. (Read More)