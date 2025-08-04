The AI Boom’s Hidden Risk to the Economy

(Wall Street Journal) – The build-out of artificial-intelligence infrastructure is costing a fortune, straining companies and capital markets

In the past two weeks one big tech company after another reported blowout earnings amid a wholesale embrace of artificial intelligence.

Look a little closer, and a more unsettling side to the AI boom emerges. All the spending on chips, data centers and other AI infrastructure is draining American corporations of cash.

This underscores the hidden risks from the AI boom. No one doubts its potential to raise growth and productivity in the long run. But financing that boom is straining the companies and capital markets. (Read More)