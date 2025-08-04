White House backs away from IVF mandate despite Trump’s campaign pledge, Washington Post
August 4, 2025
(USA Today) – The White House has no current plans to mandate insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization, despite President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to expand access to fertility treatments, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the government to expand access to IVF and reduce the costs of the popular fertility treatment. (Read More)