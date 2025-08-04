World-first gonorrhoea vaccine rollout begins in UK as infection rates soar

(BBC) – Gonorrhoea vaccines will be widely available from Monday in sexual health clinics across the UK, in a bid to tackle record-breaking levels of infections.

The jabs will first be offered to those at highest risk – mostly gay and bisexual men who have a history of multiple sexual partners or sexually transmitted infections.

NHS England say the roll out is a world-first, and predict it could prevent as many as 100,000 cases, potentially saving the NHS almost £8m over the next decade. (Read More)