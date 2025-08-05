Bird Flu May Be Airborne on Dairy Farms, Scientists Report

(New York Times) – In unpublished research, researchers found live virus on equipment, in wastewater and in the air in so-called milking parlors.

The Department of Agriculture has said that the virus spreads primarily from milking equipment or is carried by dairy workers and vehicles traveling between farms.

But in the new study, scientists found live virus in the air of milking facilities, suggesting that cows and farmworkers might have become infected by inhaling the pathogen. The virus may also spread by water used to clean cattle barns or contaminated with discarded milk.