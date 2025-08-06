Tech firms, states look to rein in AI chatbots’ mental health advice

(Axios) – Concerns over Americans turning to AI chatbots to solve mental health problems are prompting new guardrails so people don’t become too dependent on unvetted technology.

Why it matters: AI’s booming popularity, the bots’ reputation for delivering emotionally validating responses and a shortage of therapists are making more people turn to chatbot companions to talk through their problems.

The big picture: The bots aren’t designed for those conversations, and can sometimes exacerbate mental health crises. (Read More)