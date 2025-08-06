The History and Physics of the Atomic Bomb

(Wired) – First came the idea of splitting the atom; then, a chain of events leading to a moment forever etched in collective memory—the use of nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

On August 6, 1945, the sky above the Japanese city of Hiroshima opened. A blinding flash, then a deafening sonic boom. An entire city pulverized in seconds. Thus began the nuclear age. Today, 80 years after the explosion of the first atomic bomb, Hiroshima remains etched in our memories and in our fear of a new catastrophe.

Although nuclear bombs have been used only twice—at Hiroshima and three days later at Nagasaki—their continued existence poses a significant danger. Today, despite efforts at disarmament and numerous international treaties, there are still more than 12,000 nuclear warheads in the world. (Read More)