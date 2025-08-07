Florida woman arrested after allegedly posing as nurse and treating more than 4,000 patients with stolen license

(NBC News) – Autumn Bardisa, 29, allegedly helped provide care to 4,486 patients from June 2024 to this January despite “never holding a valid nursing license,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

