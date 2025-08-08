(Christianity Today) – Mimicry is not the same as having intelligence, or as comprehending love and art.

There is a reflexivity to our intelligence that is lacking in other creatures or creations. A machine, even an advanced AI model, cannot contemplate itself in the act of thinking. It can only process more information, like analyzing its performance or finding errors.

But I can tell you what it's like for me to think about myself thinking about writing this article. And in fact, that quality of reflective intelligence is important to the human experience. It's part of what gives our inner worlds texture and richness. It's probably not a coincidence that those inner worlds are also currently under threat by the same technological forces that are making us dumber.