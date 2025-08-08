(Wired) – Discord users are already using video game characters to bypass the UK’s age-check laws. AI deepfakes could make things even more complicated.

On gaming platforms like Roblox, age checks are becoming a key element of safety measures. But whether by using IDs or face scanning, it’s an imperfect system. Several Discord users tell WIRED they’ve already managed to get around face scans using video game characters. Generative AI could make this problem even more difficult to control as the tech grows more sophisticated; just last month, WIRED wrote about a startup working on AI that can create video in real-time. Users are also worried about giving companies their personal information in case of security breaches. (Read More)