A little-known approach to infertility is complicating the White House’s IVF push

(NBC News) – Conservatives, anti-abortion groups and members of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement have pushed for a method known as “restorative reproductive medicine” instead.

Since he campaigned on the issue last year, Trump’s push to support IVF has been complicated by backlash from conservatives and anti-abortion groups who see IVF as unethical, as well as members of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement who view the pharmaceutical industry as having undue influence over fertility care.

Many of these groups have instead suggested that Trump redirect his attention to a little-known holistic approach called restorative reproductive medicine. The underlying philosophy is that doctors can identify and treat the root causes of infertility, often with less invasive and more affordable methods than IVF. (Read More)