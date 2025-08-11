LSU grad transforms his disability into a game-changing career
August 11, 2025
(CBS News) – James Robert III was born with no fingers on his left hand, and he is using his disability to fuel a passion to help others like him.
The recent Louisiana State University graduate is pursuing a master’s degree in prosthetics and health care administration while serving as chief print technologist at Make Good NOLA, a New Orleans-based organization that creates custom prosthetics for children with limb differences. (Read More)