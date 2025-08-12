The Problem Is With Men’s Sperm

(New York Times) – Male fertility deserves broader consideration outside these isolated spaces. Mounting evidence suggests that exposure to so-called endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in many products, from food and beverage containers to furniture and agricultural pesticides, may affect male potency from the very beginning of life.

The idea that sperm counts and quality have declined over the past 50 years, possibly because of environmental toxins, is not new, and there’s great disagreement about it. But even if the science is unsettled, the warning signs are worth taking seriously. (Read More)