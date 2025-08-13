China’s Lead in Open-Source AI Jolts Washington and Silicon Valley

(Wall Street Journal) – China’s ambition to turn its open-source artificial-intelligence models into a global standard has jolted American companies and policymakers, who fear U.S. models could be eclipsed and are mobilizing their responses to the threat.

Chinese advances in AI have come one after another this year, starting with the widely heralded DeepSeek and its R1 reasoning model in January. This was followed by Alibaba’s Qwen and a flurry of others since July, with names such as Moonshot, Z.ai and MiniMax.

The models all have versions that are free for users to download and modify. This approach, commonly referred to as open source or open weight, is driving global adoption of Chinese AI technology.