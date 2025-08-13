How AI’s Sense of Time Will Differ From Ours

(IEEE Spectrum) – Machines may see cause and effect in problematic new ways

An understanding of the passage of time is fundamental to human consciousness. While we continue to debate whether artificial intelligence (AI) can possess consciousness, one thing is certain: AI will experience time differently. Its sense of time will be dictated not by biology, but by its computational, sensory, and communication processes. How will we coexist with an alien intelligence that perceives and acts in a very different temporal world? (Read More)