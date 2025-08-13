Help is growing for the heavy emotional toll cancer takes on young men

(NPR) – Coping with cancer is rarely easy for anyone, but men tend to fare worse — emotionally and physically — than women. Evidence shows male survivors isolate more, seek less peer and other support and, alarmingly, die earlier.

Gender differences play out every day in Dr. James Hu’s office. The University of Southern California sarcoma specialist says his female patients very often arrive at appointments accompanied by family or friends for support. “Male patients? They come by themselves, they get their therapy and they’re outta here,” he says.

This can come at the ultimate cost: Research shows men under 40 are at highest risk of suicide among cancer survivors. (Read More)