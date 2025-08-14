Apple returns blood oxygen monitoring to the latest Apple Watches

(The Verge) – Blood oxygen monitoring is returning to the Apple Watch — sort of. Starting today, Apple is rolling out a software update that enables a redesigned version of the feature for the Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and Ultra 2 that circumvents the import ban imposed by the International Trade Commission.

To get around the ban, blood oxygen data collected on the Watch will now be measured and calculated on the iPhone that it's paired to.