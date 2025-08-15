Watch a human embryo implant itself — with brute force

(Nature) – Video provides an up-close look at a human embryo plunging into tissue that simulates the uterine lining.

A time-lapse film offers a glimpse of a hidden milestone of human development: the moment when the newly formed embryo latches onto the uterine lining. Researchers have captured real-time footage of an embryo pulling on a high-fidelity replica of the lining to bury itself inside, effectively remodelling its new home.

The team reports its findings today in Science Advances. (Read More)