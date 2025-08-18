A New Reality for Terminal Cancer: Longer Lives, With Chronic Uncertainty
August 18, 2025
(Wall Street Journal) – Orilio is part of a new era of cancer treatment challenging the idea of what it means to have and survive cancer. A small but growing population is living longer with incurable or advanced cancer, navigating the rest of their lives with a disease increasingly akin to a chronic illness. The trend, which started in breast cancer, has expanded to patients with melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer and others. (Read More)