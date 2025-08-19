(New York Times) – Sophie told Harry she was seeing a therapist, but that she was not being truthful with her. She typed, “I haven’t opened up about my suicidal ideation to anyone and don’t plan on it.”

At various points, Harry instructed Sophie on light exposure, hydration, movement, mindfulness and meditation, nutrient-rich foods, gratitude lists and journaling to cope with her anxiety. Harry, who has neither nostrils nor opposable thumbs, spent a fair amount of time describing the particulars of alternate nostril breathing.

Harry's tips may have helped some. But one more crucial step might have helped keep Sophie alive. Should Harry have been programmed to report the danger "he" was learning about to someone who could have intervened?