Highly Sensitive Medical Cannabis Patient Data Exposed by Unsecured Database

(Wired) – Nearly a million records, which appear to be linked to a medical-cannabis-card company in Ohio, included Social Security numbers, government IDs, health conditions, and more.

As legal cannabis has expanded around the United States for both recreational and medical use, companies have amassed troves of data about customers and their transactions. People who have applied for medical marijuana cards have had to share particularly personal health data to qualify. For some patients in Ohio who use medical weed, a recent data exposure could impact their sensitive information.