A look at arguments around Colorado’s medical assistance in dying law

(NPR) – As more states adopt laws allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives, some groups representing disabled people are suing to stop them.

In June, New York became the 11th state to pass legislation allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with medical assistance. It’s now being considered by Governor Kathy Hochul. Also in June, a group representing disabled people sued to stop Colorado’s medical assistance in dying law that passed in 2016. Colorado Public Radio’s Kevin Beaty reports on the arguments around what some call assisted suicide. (Read More)