Meta’s AI Companion Policy is Outrageous

(After Babel) – Last week, Reuters published an investigation that cited internal Meta documents and sources that should anger anyone who cares about children’s safety online. The documents explain that the social media giant’s AI policies explicitly permit chatbots to engage children in “romantic or sensual” conversations.

The leaked 200-page internal document, titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards,” was approved by Meta’s legal and public policy teams, in addition to the company’s chief ethicist. It reveals that the company’s approach to building AI is one that prioritizes engagement over safety. Meta is willing to violate widely shared ethical standards — it is just obviously wrong to offer a product that will engage children in sexual fantasies and role play — in order to boost revenue. (Read More)