(The Hedgehog Review) – What happened when I fed my soul into an LLM.

Freshly severed from employment (again), my idle hands and idle mind got up to tricks. Rearranging closets. Shredding. Buying plants that look cool but die. Extreme neighborhood walking. After another Hunger Games-esque interview that went nowhere (“we had over 2,000 applicants, and you made the top three!”), I took the tool that had made my work so efficient that it made me redundant and applied it to my vast, hidden trove of harebrained schemes: creative projects that never got off the ground (because they are bad ideas), an unpublished novel rejected by scores of agents and publishers. And yes, even…poetry.

Rather than slapping my hand and telling me to go for another lap around the neighborhood, the tool beckoned me toward my familiar vortex. Let’s go down that rabbit hole again, the chiggers and ticks hummed in their insect voices. Just for 10 minutes! It’ll be fine.

And like Dante following Virgil in that dark wood, the Delusion Machine yessed me into hell. (Read More)