Famine Is Now Gripping Parts of Gaza, Says Global Body

(Wall Street Journal) – Official designation by leading food-security experts adds to pressure on Israel

International food-security experts said a famine has taken hold around Gaza City, the first-ever such determination in the Middle East and one that puts more pressure on Israel as it prepares to expand the war amid a dire humanitarian situation.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global body tasked with assessing famine conditions, has long pointed to hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, but said Friday that food shortages in and around Gaza City, in the north, have grown so severe the situation now meets the official criteria of a famine. Such announcements are rare. (Read More)