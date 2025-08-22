GPT‑5 Pro is brilliant, but it’s still nowhere near real AGI, says one of the professors who coined the term

(Techradar) – GPT‑5 Pro impresses with its complex, layered response to prompts. The crown jewel of the GPT-5 rollout this month even made OpenAI CEO Sam Altman nervous with some of its responses. But you shouldn’t confuse brilliant algorithmic models with true independent thinking, according to Dr. Ben Goertzel, who helped popularize the term Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in the early 2000s. (Read More)