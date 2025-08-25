Silicon Valley Launches Pro-AI PACs to Defend Industry in Midterm Elections

(Wall Street Journal) – Silicon Valley is putting more than $100 million into a network of political-action committees and organizations to advocate against strict artificial-intelligence regulations, a signal that tech executives will be active in next year’s midterm elections.

Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman are among those helping launch and fund Leading the Future, a new super-PAC network focused on AI, the group told The Wall Street Journal. (Read More)