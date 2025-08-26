Attorneys General To AI Chatbot Companies: You Will ‘Answer For It’ If You Harm Children

(404 Media) – Forty-four attorneys general signed an open letter to 11 chatbot and social media companies on Monday, warning them that they will “answer for it” if they knowingly harm children and urging the companies to see their products “through the eyes of a parent, not a predator.”

The letter, addressed to Anthropic, Apple, Chai AI, OpenAI, Character Technologies, Perplexity, Google, Replika, Luka Inc., XAI, and Meta, cites recent reporting from the Wall Street Journal and Reuters uncovering chatbot interactions and internal policies at Meta, including policies that said, “It is acceptable to engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.” (Read More)