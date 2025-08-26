The family of teenager who died by suicide alleges OpenAI’s ChatGPT is to blame

(NBC News) – The parents of Adam Raine, who died by suicide in April, claim in a new lawsuit against OpenAI that the teenager used ChatGPT as his “suicide coach.”

Adam’s parents say that he had been using the artificial intelligence chatbot as a substitute for human companionship in his final weeks, discussing his issues with anxiety and trouble talking with his family, and that the chat logs show how the bot went from helping Adam with his homework to becoming his “suicide coach.”

“He would be here but for ChatGPT. I 100% believe that,” Matt Raine said.

In a new lawsuit filed Tuesday and shared with the “TODAY” show, the Raines claim that “ChatGPT actively helped Adam explore suicide methods.” (Read More)