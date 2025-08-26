(Longreads) – “Standard of Fear,” a project led by Lauren Caruba and Marin Wolf of The Dallas Morning News, details the consequences of recent laws restricting abortions in Texas, which now has “one of the country’s most strict and punitive abortion bans.” In this story, Caruba and Wolf, with María Ramos Pacheco, illustrate the final hours of Porsha Ngumezi and Brenda Yolani Arzu Ramirez, two women who died following delays in care. The Morning News team does admirable work to demonstrate the loss of medical expertise, confidence, and data following the Texas bans. The depth of the team’s reporting is most clear, however, in the stark, harrowing narratives of Ngumezi and Ramirez. (Read More)