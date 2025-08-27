Pregnancy has become a nightmare for many women in Nigeria’s conflict-hit north

(ABC News) – The odds are stacked against pregnant women in Nigeria’s northeast like never before. The deadly Boko Haram militant group is making a resurgence. And hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid from the United States, once Nigeria’s biggest donor, have disappeared under the Trump administration this year.

Roads are closed by fighting. Many doctors and other health workers, as well as aid organizations, have fled.

In an attempt to make up for the lack of U.S. funding, Nigeria has released an emergency $200 million for its health budget.

Even before these developments, Nigeria had over a quarter of the world’s maternal deaths in 2023 — 75,000 — according to the WHO. (Read More)