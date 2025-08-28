The Men Suing Over Their Partners’ Abortions

(Wall Street Journal) – The antiabortion movement has found an unlikely new ally to target abortion providers: husbands, boyfriends and exes.

Men have filed several recent lawsuits stemming from abortions obtained by their partners or ex-partners. The strategy is part of an effort by antiabortion lawyers to gain ground in their uphill battle to target mail-order abortion pills and interstate travel for the procedure. But it carries risks—putting dysfunctional relationships on display to advance a divisive claim that men are harmed when their intimate partners end pregnancies.