Reduced Screening May Have Led to Rise in Advanced Prostate Cancer Diagnoses

September 2, 2025

(New York Times) – Changes in screening recommendations over a decade ago may have inadvertently resulted in later diagnosis of the most common cancer in men, a new study has found.

Prostate cancer diagnoses have been rising in recent years, with a sharp increase in cases diagnosed at advanced stages, when it is harder to treat, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society. Many experts attributed the increase to a guideline change made over a decade ago that discouraged routine screening for the common cancer.

The new analysis also highlighted racial disparities that have persisted, despite overall declines in mortality. (Read More)

